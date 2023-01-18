Creamy Tuscan Tortellini Soup Is Just What You Need For Dinner On The Next Chilly Evening

One of my favorite ways to warm up on a chilly winter day is by enjoying a nice, big bowl of soup.

If you’re the same way, then this flavorful one-pot wonder will be your new best friend when you want something to fill your belly and warm your soul at the same time.

TikToker Brita (@britacooks) has a recipe for the creamiest Tuscan tortellini soup. This dish is full of hearty ingredients, such as the crushed tomatoes that help make the soup thicker and the delicious, comforting cheesiness.

And this soup doesn’t require hours of simmering, yet it is still packed with flavor.

Start by adding some olive oil and butter to a pot. Then, add diced onions, leeks, celery, and garlic. Season it with salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper. Stir the ingredients together.

After the mixture has been cooking for about five minutes, pour in a splash of white wine and a can of crushed tomatoes.

Then, add a whole box of chicken or vegetable stock and a little bit of water.

Continue stirring and throw in a rind of parmesan, too, while you’re at it.

Allow the soup to simmer on low heat for about twenty minutes.

After twenty minutes, remove the rind from the soup and dump in the tortellini. Next, pour in some heavy cream.

