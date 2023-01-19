Doctors Just Told Her That She Only Has A Decade Or Less To Live, And Now That Her Boyfriend’s Refusing To Leave Her, She Feels So Guilty

This 23-year-old girl has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend for a year and a half now, and she really does love him.

She and her boyfriend are wonderful at communicating with one another, and their relationship overall isn’t stressful.

They really are happy together, and although they do occasionally get into small disagreements from time to time, they quickly overcome those.

“He is the only man I’ve ever felt this strongly about,” she explained. “A few months into our relationship, I was diagnosed with a connective tissue disorder.”

“I was told that I would likely be in a wheelchair by 40 and wouldn’t make it past 60. Having kids was also likely going to be difficult. Although this was really tough, we got through it with acceptance and time.”

“A few weeks ago, I dislocated my shoulder and went to (the ER). A few tests later and I found out my condition has progressed extremely quickly. The doctors claim I have ten years, maybe less. Since then, they also discovered issues with my heart and some blood clot problems.”

She understandably freaked out and broke up with her boyfriend. She never revealed to him that she got another diagnosis.

She honestly ended up lying to his face just so that she could get her boyfriend to forget about her and find another woman that he could live his entire life alongside.

One of her friends ended up contacting her boyfriend to tell him about her lie, and then she and her boyfriend started dating again.

