He Told His Girlfriend That If She Can’t Get A Job, He’s Taking Away The Car He Purchased For Her

This 28-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 25, and he has been dating her for more than 3 years now.

He originally met his girlfriend back when they both worked for the same company. But not long after he and his girlfriend began dating, she got fired from her job for failing a drug test.

After his girlfriend got fired, she did go on to find a couple more jobs, but she hasn’t stuck with any of them because she felt those jobs were not “good enough for her.”

His girlfriend developed a pattern of quitting, and every job she has had lately, she has quit after only working for a couple of short months.

7 or 8 months ago, his girlfriend decided to no longer apply to any new positions, and she has been out of work ever since.

“Now for the car, about a year into our relationship, I bought her a new car that I’m paying monthly for,” he explained.

“Technically, the car is legally mine; the only reason I bought it was because, at the time, she had a 1-hour commute, and her old car was (junk). Even though the car and financing are in my name, she used to pay for them from her salary.”

“But now that she’s been unemployed for several months, I’m the one that has to pay for it. I also have to pay the whole rent and financing on my own car. I’m barely making ends meet.”

Currently, his girlfriend will take her car to hang out with her friends or shop for groceries, which means she’s only driving one or two times each week.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.