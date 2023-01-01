Her Brother Had An Imaginary Friend Growing Up, And She Recalls That As Being A Terrifying Time In Their Lives

Did you ever have an imaginary friend as a kid? Sometimes it was fun to pretend you had a special. buddy by your side while doing little things as a kid.

It’s not unusual for kids to say that they have an imaginary friend. But what would you do if creepy things started happening in your house as soon as the ‘imaginary friend’ showed up?

One woman recently wrote about how when her little brother started mentioning his imaginary friend; strange things began to spook their family.

When her brother, who she refers to as ‘B,’ was around 4 to 5-years-old, he had some health issues. B had multiple surgeries and went through a few hospital stays as a young child.

During those years, her family recalls some weird events happening around the house. It began with B having horrific night terrors that would wake him out of his sleep.

He would sit up screaming from his bed but had no recollection of the dreams that scared him so terribly.

Then, B began talking to someone in the middle of the night. Her family could hear him chatting from his room when no one was there. Any time this happened, her mom would notice that the clocks in the house were all stopped at 2:15 AM the next morning.

That’s around the time B told his family about his imaginary friend named John. According to B, John and his mother lived in their storage room that was right next to the playroom.

He would set a place for them at dinner, ask his mom if he and John could play, etc. Apparently, B would freak out if no one acknowledged that John existed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.