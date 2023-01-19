Her Stepdaughter Iced Her Out After Her Husband’s Ex Reentered Her Stepchildren’s Lives, So She Refused To Attend Her Stepdaughter’s Wedding, And Now Her Husband Is Furious

This fifty-year-old woman currently has two stepchildren– Sarah, who is twenty-three, and Mike, who is twenty-eight.

She first entered their lives when Sarah was two. Unfortunately, though, the kids’ mother– Kate– was a drug addict who ended up losing all parental rights by the time Sarah turned three.

So, Kate ultimately left the kids behind, and she raised Sarah and Mike with her husband, Rob.

By the time Sarah turned seventeen, though, Kate reportedly reached out to her, claimed to be clean, and asked to have a relationship with the kids.

Now, her husband was against this. She, on the other hand, thought that Kate deserved a second chance. In turn, she and Rob ended up meeting up with Kate, and they were pleasantly surprised.

“It turns out Kate had been clean for a while, going to therapy, and had a decent job,” she recalled.

Her stepchildren had differing opinions about Kate reentering their lives, though. On the one hand, her stepson Mike was completely against meeting his biological mom. In fact, Mike claims that she is his only mother and that Kate is dead to him.

Sarah, on the other hand, was more open to the idea. Her stepdaughter also grew to resent Mike for rejecting their biological mother so quickly.

Still, though, she kind of understood her stepson’s perspective and tried to explain it to Sarah. After all, Mike was older when Kate left, and he had to watch his biological mom’s addiction get worse and worse.

