If You Are Craving More Passion Or Confidence In Your Life, Start By Incorporating Red: A Bold Color With Deep Spiritual Meanings

Everyone has their own favorite colors and different meanings or personal memories that they associate with various hues. But did you know that colors have inherent spiritual representations too?

This fact has largely influenced the business sector, with companies choosing their brand color palettes and logos based on the natural feeling different colors elicit from consumers.

And depending on a company’s goals, those colors are supposed to subconsciously encourage customers to act in one way or another– whether that be spotting the yellow McDonald’s arches and craving a burger or seeing the black and white Sephora stripes and suddenly thinking about that new eyeliner you had been eyeing online.

So, just like yellow, green, or blue, the color red is no different. Interestingly, though, this color actually symbolizes various different meanings– both positive and negative.

“Seeing Red”

This bold color is everywhere– from stoplights and restaurant signs to Christmas decor and Victoria’s Secret campaigns. Red is undeniably steamy, with connotations of promiscuity and allure.

At the same time, the color can also represent frustration, anger, and annoyance– hence the popular metaphor, “seeing red.”

According to Nina Ashby, the author of “Simply Color Therapy,” this is because red is considered to be one of the slowest moving and densest vibrational waves. The color ranges from very dark shades like merlot to almost pinky shades like blush.

And since red is also the color of the root chakra, Ashby also claims that its symbolism represents our material world.

