She Believes That Her Cousin Has Been Copying All Of Her Interests Since They Were Kids, So She Recently Called Her Cousin Out For Trying To “Steal Her Dreams” And Got Accused Of Being Delusional

This woman and her cousin, Lucy, always grew up living just one street away from each other. But, she claims that ever since they were children, Lucy has been “copying” and “stealing” her dreams.

Plus, she believes that even now that they are adults, Lucy continues to do the same thing.

It all began back when they were teenagers, and she started to get really interested in computers and video games. In fact, she even wanted to become a software developer.

Now, she claims that Lucy barely ever touched computers and was very interested in medicine and biology instead.

Yet, as soon as she started being vocal about her dream of being a software developer, Lucy reportedly did the same thing.

“Lucy just suddenly decided she would become a software developer out of literally nowhere and went to study computer science,” she recalled.

Then, her dream shifted, and she started imagining herself moving to a big capital city far away from their county.

And at the time, Lucy apparently shot down the idea– claiming that it was not for her since the houses were insanely expensive there. Lucy also reportedly said that she wanted to stay in the countryside forever.

“Then, what did she do? Like half a year later, Lucy moved to the capital city,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.