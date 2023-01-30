She Forgot Her Wallet On The Way To The Airport And Her Boyfriend Said He Would Only Bring It To Her If She Paid Him $150

This 24-year-old girl had a flight to catch yesterday, and she packed her carry-on bag prior to heading out to the airport.

Unfortunately, on Saturday night, she had taken her wallet out of her handbag, which was inside of her carry-on bag, and she completely didn’t remember to put her wallet back inside.

So, after she arrived at the airport, she realized that she didn’t have her wallet with her at all. She quickly called her 24-year-old boyfriend, whom she lives with, to ask if he could drive her wallet to the airport.

There was no way that she could catch an Uber to go home to get her wallet and still make her flight, so she was really counting on her boyfriend to help her out.

He was already running late for his job, but he agreed to get her wallet to the airport under one condition.

“He says he can’t, and I’m begging at this point, and he says he can do it if I pay him $150 (but he also sounds very unhappy about it, which is totally fair because it looks bad to call out from teaching last minute),” she explained.

“I’m a little shocked he wanted that much, but I assume that would have been lost wages for him. I tell him to hold on; I’m going to call my manager. I work in surgery, and I’m flying west coast to east coast for 2 spine surgeries on Monday this flight can’t be missed (I’m still mortified I made such an amateur mistake).”

“Anyways, I call my manager, who is definitely at home sleeping. Explain the situation (he asks if I asked about my BF, and I explain the $150 thing), and he says…he’ll help me.”

She and her manager have an excellent relationship that is nothing but professional, and they have worked together for 4 years.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.