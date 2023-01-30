She Went On An Expensive Multi-Day Destination Vacation For Her Friend’s Bachelorette Party, But Now Her Friend Has Ghosted Her Regarding Cost Reimbursement, And She Does Not Want To Cover Her Friend’s Share 

This young woman’s friend is getting married soon, and she was asked to be one of the bridesmaids.

So, for the bachelorette trip, her friend ultimately decided that all of the bridesmaids would go on a several-day destination vacation.

Now, her friend apparently sent out a wishlist of different events and shows that they wanted to experience on the trip. And quite generously, she and the rest of the bridesmaids booked them all for her friend.

The entire group also visited a very expensive city which required costly plane tickets and, you guessed it, expensive food and drinks.

Fortunately, their lodging accommodations were a bit more affordable because everything was split four ways.

Still, though, the trip required each bridesmaid to take a day off of work– even though not all of the women had PTO.

In spite of this, she and the bridesmaids were committed to doing everything her friend wanted to make her happy as a bride.

“And I thought we did a good job fulfilling her wishes– although it was not a trip I would ever have gone on otherwise,” she admitted.

However, the agreement prior to the trip was that everyone would split the cost of everything equally– including lodging, food, drinks, and all non-plane-related transit.

