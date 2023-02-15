After She Said To Her Boyfriend That She Would Like For Them To Go On More Dates Together, He Suggested They Go Get Her A Brazilian Wax As A Date Idea, And She’s So Offended

This 32-year-old woman has a 35-year-old boyfriend whom she has been seeing for a year now. Not too long ago, she said to her boyfriend that she would really like for them to go on some more dates together.

She pointed this out to him in the first place because she feels that throughout the last several months, her boyfriend has simply quit organizing dates for them to go on.

She honestly can’t recall when she and her boyfriend last went out on a proper date, like going out to eat dinner or even him just organizing any kind of surprise for her.

“Things have been feeling stagnant,” she explained. “So I suggested things like a painting or cooking class, a spa day, etc.”

“He seemed uninterested in what I was saying and said he can’t really afford any of those options. I do understand that, as he’s a full-time student ATM. But then he suggested he take me to get a wax (Brazilian).”

She couldn’t help but laugh at his suggestion of her getting a Brazilian as a date idea, and she told him that she would go on this date if he was planning on waxing too.

Although she found humor in the situation in the moment, she is so very hurt by her boyfriend even throwing that out there as a date idea.

Later on, her boyfriend tried to reassure her that it was completely a joke, but she still feels pretty offended by it.

“Now he’s been annoyed and standoffish since I brought the date ideas up,” she said. “He said he doesn’t like being told what to do, that things should happen “organically,” and he feels he’s not enough.”

