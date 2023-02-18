He Found Out His 23-Year-Old Son Lied About Being Gifted An Xbox From His Girlfriend And Was Actually Just Refusing To Give It Back, So He Went Off On His Son, Returned The Xbox, And Now His Son Is Furious

This man has a son named Elijah, who is 23-years-old and lives at home– which is partly due to a physical disability.

While living at home, Elijah has been taking online classes in order to get a business degree. At the same time, his son also has a girlfriend named Tanya, who is 24 and also in college. The pair have been together for two years.

Anyway, a few months ago, Tonya gifted Elijah a brand new Xbox series X out of the blue. And honestly, he found that to be a bit odd.

Still, in anticipation of Tonya’s birthday, he decided to give Elijah $200. That way, his son could put it toward a good gift for Tonya since she gave him such an expensive surprise.

A few weeks later, though, his son’s girlfriend stopped coming over abruptly. But, since Elijah and Tonya are adults, he and his wife decided not to press his son about what happened in their relationship.

Then, not long afterward, Tonya ended up calling his wife and claiming that Elijah was refusing to return the Xbox.

Now, his wife was really confused, so Tonya clarified the situation and revealed that the game console had never been a gift. Moreover, she said they had never broken up.

Instead, Tonya and Elijah had gotten into a fight, and she had asked for her Xbox back. However, Tonya claimed that his son was refusing to hand it over.

This pushed him and his wife to finally confront their son about the situation. Still, though, Elijah reportedly reassured them that the Xbox was “absolutely a gift” since it was wrapped.

