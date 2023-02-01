Here’s An Excellent Recipe For How You Can Make Lobster Tail Right At Home

Having lobster at home is way more affordable than ordering it at a restaurant. And it can be a lot tastier too. You just need to pick the right lobster.

Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, it’s the perfect occasion to splurge on something expensive and serve your loved one a dinner that they deserve.

A TikTok user named Brittaney (@brittaney_denise) has a lobster tail recipe that creates the most tender, juicy, and buttery seafood you’ve ever eaten.

Making lobster can be complicated, so Brittaney is breaking down the steps in a more straightforward way for people to understand.

So let’s get into the recipe and celebrate your love with this special seafood meal! Here’s what you’ll need for the lobster tails.

Ingredients:

-1/2 stick of butter

-1/2 juice of a lemon

-1 tablespoon of garlic paste

-A pinch of salt

