His Classmate Accused Him Of Mansplaining In Physics Class, So When She Asked For Help Before Their Next Test, He Refused

This teenage boy is 15-years-old and currently attending high school. And, in his physics class, he sits at a group table with two other students– a girl named Ellie, who is 15, and another girl named Mia, who is 16.

Now, he claims that Ellie always asks him for help while they work on practice problems following lectures.

It is kind of difficult for him to help her out, though, since Ellie does not ask very specific questions.

“Despite me prompting her to,” he added.

Instead, Ellie will reportedly just say general things such as “I don’t get it.”

So, in those moments, he usually tries to explain concepts from a more fundamental level. That way, he will end up explaining whatever part of the concept Ellie does not understand.

“It also helps me to give her a comprehensive explanation because verbalizing the material helps me solidify it in my brain, too,” he said. “So it’s a win-win.”

This week, though, he was trying to help Ellie out by explaining another problem when his other classmate, Mia, interrupted the conversation.

Then, Mia told him that he did not need to “mansplain” every single detail. She also accused him of speaking to Ellie as though she were an idiot.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.