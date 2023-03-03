Even Though He Loves His Girlfriend, He Just Broke Up With Her Because Her Kids Are Out Of Control

This 30-year-old man has been in a relationship with his 42-year-old girlfriend for just about 2 years. He says that they have excellent chemistry, they communicate wonderfully, and they share the same values and interests.

Overall, things with his girlfriend have been great; it’s just that things with her 3 children have not been.

His girlfriend is a single mom of 3 boys, who are 14, 12, and 10. Every single time he and his girlfriend have had a problem, it stemmed from her kids.

“If it wasn’t for them, I’d still be with her,” he explained. “I feel terrible, but it’s the truth. To give a little context, her ex-husband of 15 years had multiple affairs and abandoned the family.”

“He moved to a different state with his most recent mistress and now has 2 more kids with her. The divorce was about 3 years ago. My gf had done intensive therapy and healing, but the boys are a mess. To no fault of their own.”

“They have so much trauma, anger, and behaviors. The oldest and youngest ones are literal clones of their narcissistic father. Not respecting mom one bit, running circles around her by manipulating and gaslighting. It’s bad.”

Last night, everything really went downhill. His girlfriend’s youngest son was out at a hockey game along with some of his friends when his girlfriend got an email from one of his teachers and a voicemail from his principal.

Both the teacher and principal were reaching out to his girlfriend about 2 completely different things that had happened that day.

When his girlfriend’s son got home from the hockey game, his girlfriend attempted to speak to her son about what had gone down, but he wasn’t having it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.