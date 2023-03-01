He Was Honest With His Mom About The Exact Moment He Lost All Love And Respect For Her, And Now He’s Wondering If He Was Too Harsh

When this 21-year-old man was only 8, his father passed away from an overdose. And because his mother was also an addict, his older sister gained custody of him and his two other sisters when she was only 19.

Now, his older sister is 23, and he currently lives with her– as do his younger sisters, who are 17 and 15. His mother is also going through end-stage renal failure.

“Assumingly because all of those years of not taking care of herself caught up to her,” he said.

Anyway, when his mom first started receiving dialysis about five months ago, he was put down as her emergency contact.

And in the beginning, he was forced to just deal with it. Apparently, his mom has no other family living in the area, and his older sister does not speak with her anymore.

Just a couple of days ago, though, the clinic contacted him again to pick his mother up. And this was after he found out that his mother instructed other family members to call his sister and leave threatening messages.

So, upon arriving, he told his mom that he would not be answering the clinic’s calls anymore after what she did. He also told her to find someone else to put down as her emergency contact.

If you could not have guessed, though, his mother did not understand and just became angry at him. Then, she started ranting about why he did not love her anymore and asking when he stopped loving her.

And at that point, he decided to finally be honest and detail the exact moment he stopped respecting and loving his mother.

