Her 51-Year-Old Dad Is Having A Baby With Her Stepmom, And She Does Not Want To Be A Part Of This Baby’s Life

This 21-year-old girl’s parents got divorced when she and her 18-year-old sister were pretty young.

Around the time she turned 8, her dad began dating her stepmom, and this all happened 4 months post her mom and dad’s divorce.

4 years ago, her dad and her stepmom got married, and her dad is currently 51, while her stepmom is 36.

Now, after her parents got divorced, her mom raised her and her little sister all alone, and her dad was never really a part of their lives in an emotional or physical sense.

“He didn’t help pay for my college, my sister’s college or any expenses growing up (dental/orthodontic care, sports, surgeries, car, etc.),” she explained.

“To be clear, I do not feel entitled to these things, but he wasn’t contributing at all financially. Even for groceries, etc.”

“Seeing my mom struggle caused a lot of mental issues when I was growing up. My dad was in and out of jobs, buying frivolous things for himself, and only showed up when he wanted to.”

Although she didn’t have the best relationship with her dad growing up, she does still speak to him and wants him in her life now.

As for her stepmom, she has never been interested in getting close to her, as this woman has always treated her terribly.

