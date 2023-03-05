Her Husband Likes To Clean Their House In The Middle Of The Night While She’s Asleep, And It’s Infuriating To Her

Many married mothers have had moments where they feel like they’re not getting enough help from their spouses. So when a partner steps up to help around the house, it’s a great feeling.

One woman is unsure how to feel, as her husband has been working hard to clean their house for her, but he always insists on cleaning in the middle of the night.

They recently had a new baby and have found themselves very busy. They both work and co-own a business that she works on during the day while taking care of the baby. In addition, she does all of the cooking while her husband is responsible for the cleaning.

“Sometimes he wants to do the dishes late at night, long after we go to bed,” she explained.

Their bedroom is located close to the kitchen, where he tends to make a lot of noise while cleaning. To make things even noisier, they sleep with two big dogs.

So when her husband makes lots of noise while cleaning, the dogs get startled and start barking, waking the baby.

“With a newborn and the responsibility of running the business, sleep is imperative for me,” she said.

“It’s difficult for me to go back to sleep if I get woken up in the middle of the night. My husband knows this.”

She’s asked him multiple times to try cleaning during the day or doing it right when they finish their dinner, not after midnight when they’re trying to get some sleep.

