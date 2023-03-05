Her Pregnant Friend Is About To Be Homeless Because She Won’t Allow Her To Rent One Of The Houses That She Owns Unless She Gets Rid Of Her 4 Cats

This 32-year-old woman was quite poor growing up, and all throughout her childhood, she dreamed of making money and owning rental homes.

After she graduated from pharmacy school, she had so little debt that she was able to purchase a rental home, just like she wanted.

Right now, she has 4 rental homes, and she and her fiancé have remodeled and fixed them together in order to not have to spend a ton of money on them.

She and her fiancé take the money they make off their rental homes and invest that in stocks. They also are about to purchase a 5th rental home.

She has a best friend the same age as her that is about to be homeless. Her best friend got married 3 years ago, has a child, and is currently pregnant.

Her best friend is getting evicted, and she has just 2 months to figure out where she and her family are going to live.

Recently, her best friend asked her if she could just live in one of the rental homes that she owns.

The issue here is that her best friend isn’t clean, and that’s pretty much why she is being evicted from her place.

Her friend owns 4 cats that make a mess of absolutely everything in her home. Her best friend’s furniture and clothes have been pretty much destroyed, and the cats have also scratched up the cabinets and walls of her place.

