Here’s A Recipe For Chocolate Cake That You Can Make In One Pan To Minimize Mess

When you need to whip up a quick dessert for some last-minute entertaining or just to satisfy a chocolate craving, either way, you don’t want to deal with the unpleasant, time-consuming chore of scrubbing a sink full of dishes caked up with grime.

TikToker Patrick Zeinali (@patrickzeinali) has a clever cake recipe that can be made in just one pan–no mixer needed!

And what you’ll be left with is a luxurious, velvety chocolate cake that’s hard to imagine anyone turning down.

There are plenty of people who claim they’ve got the best chocolate cake recipe, but after one bite of this fudgy delight, you’ll know immediately that it’s the real deal.

So whether you’ve got a birthday party coming up or the in-laws are stopping by for a surprise visit, you’ve always got a reliable dessert to turn to.

You can forget all about boxed cake mix after trying out the recipe. This one-pan chocolate cake calls for just a few basic pantry ingredients like flour, sugar, and cocoa powder. Continue reading for the rest of the ingredients!

Cake Ingredients:

-1/4 cup of flour

-3 tablespoons of cocoa powder

