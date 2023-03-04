He’s Worried That Something Is Going On Between His Wife And Her Coworker Since She’s Spending Time With This Guy Outside Of Work And Texting Him A Lot

Finding out that your partner has been seeing someone else behind your back is one of the absolute worst feelings in the world.

When you suspect your partner is cheating on you, you can endure so much mental torment.

One man is beginning to worry about his wife of five years. She’s been getting super close to a coworker, and things are not looking too great for their marriage.

He is 37-years-old, and his wife is 29. They’ve been married for over five years and have children together. Recently, he’s noticed that she’s been really chatty with her male coworker and even started taking their kids to meet up with him and his kids.

“Bringing up his name made her smile and act strange,” he said. “She had been texting him and bringing our kids to a public place with him and his kids.”

He had to tell her he wasn’t comfortable with them meeting up in public like that, so she said she’d stop.

However, she later confronted him, telling him that she should be allowed to have male friends. He agreed, but he also had a feeling she was using that reasoning as an excuse to see her coworker again.

She planned another outing with her coworker and his kids a few days ago. He watched her prepare for this outing, putting on makeup and dressing quite nicely, a little too nice for an outing with kids.

He instantly had a bad feeling about the whole thing. He panicked and said that he would skip work to join them, but she told him no.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.