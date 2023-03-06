His Fiancée Got Too Drunk On Their Anniversary Trip, Went To A House Party Without Telling Him, And Fell Asleep, So When She Showed Up The Next Morning, He Kicked Her Out Of Their Hotel Room

This man and his fiancée have been in a relationship for about four years now. And three months ago, he finally proposed.

So, they are set to tie the knot very soon. In fact, their wedding is only one month away.

While he is really in love with his fiancée, though, he claims that she has been acting increasingly erratic the closer the wedding gets.

At first, he just assumed she was really stressed out. This pushed him to try to talk to her, but his fiancée apparently just kept giving him one-word replies.

Plus, whenever he asked her what was wrong, she would just claim that she wasn’t in the mood to talk.

In the beginning, he didn’t mind this too much and let it slide. Since then, though, his fiancée has been acting like that almost every day– and it started to really upset him.

“I told her I feel a bit discarded and that I enjoy speaking to her,” he explained.

“But she screamed at me and told me that I don’t get it. So I just left the issue alone.”

In an effort to help her out, he did start cooking his fiancée dinner every day. But she still found an issue with that and reportedly just got mad at him whenever he didn’t cook something she liked.

