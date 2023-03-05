Just When You Thought It Couldn’t Get Better Than Overnight Oats, Baked Berry Oatmeal Is Here To Steal The Show

For fans of oatmeal, this baked berry oatmeal is yet another fun way to prepare your oats for breakfast.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better than overnight oats, baked berry oatmeal is here to steal the show.

It’s a beautiful golden color on top and is loaded with an assortment of sweet, juicy berries. The berries may be the main attraction in this oatmeal recipe, but you can add other fruit as well, such as apples or bananas. If you’re not usually a breakfast person, you’ll be one now!

TikToker @kizactivelife is sharing her recipe for baked berry oatmeal. Although it’s almost dessert-like, it is perfectly healthy for you. And you can whip up an entire batch to last you all week.

“If you’re after a simple and delicious breakfast you can meal prep for throughout the week, you need to try this baked berry oatmeal,” she began her video.

Check out the full recipe below to get started.

Ingredients:

-2 cups of rolled oats

-1 teaspoon of baking powder

