She’s Talking About How An Uber Eats Delivery Driver Came To Her Rescue After She Got Stuck On The Rooftop Of Her Building

They say the true heroes of our society are healthcare workers, but there is another group of people we should be singing our praises to. And those people are food delivery drivers!

Not only do they pick up our food so we don’t have to, but they can also get customers out of sticky situations.

A woman from New York City is revealing how an Uber Eats delivery driver came to her rescue after getting herself stuck on the rooftop of a building.

TikToker Maggie (@voss_maggie) recently posted the viral video, and it has now received eight million views. Who knows how long she could have been trapped up there if not for her quick thinking and the actions of the Uber Eats driver?

“5 stars and a good tip for Jeffrey, the best uber eats delivery in Manhattan,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

If you’ve ever been locked in or out of somewhere, you know the feeling of panic that hits when you realize you’re stuck. Luckily, Maggie kept her cool and came up with this clever and tasty solution.

So here’s what happened. Maggie locked herself out on the roof of her apartment building, and no one was available to help her out.

Instead of calling law enforcement, she resorted to the food delivery app to get her out of this bind.

She left detailed instructions for the driver to buzz every apartment until someone let him in, then head up to the roof to free her.

