He Wanted A Weekend Apart From His Long-Distance Girlfriend To Get Some Alone Time, But His Request Made Her Extremely Upset

This 28-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 22, have been dating for six months now. But, their relationship is not easy since they actually live in two different cities located about an hour and a half away.

So, while he lives alone in his apartment, his girlfriend still lives with her parents. And during the early days of their relationship, his girlfriend would just visit and spend an evening or two at his apartment on the weekends.

The weekends always worked best since he is a high school teacher and works a normal Monday through Friday work schedule.

Plus, driving up on a weekday is not realistic for his girlfriend, either, since she would have to drive three hours for the round trip.

“And I work the whole day anyway,” he said.

He is not allowed to stay at his girlfriend’s house for visits, either, since she has “traditional Korean parents” who are strict about that.

That’s why, as his relationship has gotten more serious, his girlfriend has been doing all the traveling– visiting him every Friday afternoon and heading back home each Monday for the past three weeks.

But, he was honest and admitted how the arrangement has actually left him extremely exhausted.

So, he recently decided to talk to his girlfriend and “very gently” ask if she could not visit next weekend. That way, he could finally get some alone time.

