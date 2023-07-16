After Second-Guessing Her Relationship, She Overheard Her Boyfriend Reaffirming His Love For Her, And It Made Her Feel So In Love

This 20-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is also 20, for 10 months. And this past week, she went camping with him, his family, and his family friends.

Now, she did know her boyfriend’s parents because they went to high school together. But this was the first time she got to meet all of his cousins and extended family– which she thought was a great experience.

Nonetheless, for the past month, she has been second-guessing their relationship. She didn’t want to break up with her boyfriend or anything, but she was questioning the fact that she was in such a supportive and healthy relationship right now.

This was because her last two relationships were apparently extremely toxic, leaving her with pretty severe trust issues.

But, her current boyfriend has been really patient with her– breaking down her barriers and helping her open up.

“And seeing him have a good relationship with everyone there made me feel like I was out of place and a burden,” she explained.

“I know, it probably doesn’t make sense, but my brain is dumb sometimes.”

However, on Thursday, her entire perception of her relationship changed after overhearing a conversation between her boyfriend and his cousin.

It all began that night when she started to have severe back pain. For context, she had been in a car accident back in March that resulted in two broken bones in her back.

