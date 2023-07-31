Everyone Always Tells Him He’s Good-Looking, Yet He Continues To Struggle When It Comes To Dating

This 24-year-old guy claims that, for as long as he can remember, he has been an awkward and “ugly” nerd.

“And the high school years were harsh,” he added.

However, upon graduating high school and going off to college, he started to take better care of himself. It was at that point that he started to hear compliments he had never heard before.

More specifically, more and more people began telling him that he was really good-looking.

Still, following years of awkwardness, he continued to struggle with his self-confidence.

“So it did not help that much. I was just a better-looking awkward nerd,” he said.

But, over time, things started to click. He finally began developing his self-confidence and working on his social skills. Then, even more people started to tell him that he was downright handsome.

Yet, for some reason, the compliments have not really helped him. He knows that he is supposedly good-looking but still severely struggles when it comes to dating. And he just cannot understand the disconnect.

“Even those people telling me I’m handsome would still reject me if I tried to be more than a friend,” he revealed.

