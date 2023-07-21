He Thoughtfully Picked Out A Luxury Necklace As A Present For His Girlfriend, But She Was Super Unhappy With It

This 26-year-old guy has been dating his 27-year-old girlfriend for 2 years, and something happened between them last Christmas that he just cannot stop thinking about, even months after the fact.

Now, his girlfriend has always told him that she hates celebrating things like anniversaries, holidays, and birthdays.

They have only ever exchanged a handful of gifts for different occasions, and when they have done this, it’s always been totally spontaneous and never planned in advance.

A couple of days prior to Christmas, he was at the local mall, just walking around, when he spotted a long line in front of Tiffany & Co.

As he stood there staring at the line that had formed for the store, he started to think about how happy he was to have his girlfriend in his life.

So, he decided to get in line, and he then purchased her a little diamond necklace that he was convinced she would love.

He then went home and found his girlfriend sitting in the bedroom. He then told her that he had a little something for her.

“The vibe was immediately off,” he explained. “She looked crestfallen. She took that cyan bag, peeked inside, looked askance at me, and asked: “You really think I’m this basic?”

“I had no idea what to say. An uncomfortable silence later, I offered to return it if she didn’t like it. She refused. I sighed and left the room.”

