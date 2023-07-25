Her Boyfriend Agreed To Get Married Last Year But Still Hasn’t Proposed, So She Thinks He’s Backing Out Of Their Future Plans

This 33-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 44, for over four years now. But she no longer thinks her boyfriend is open to tying the knot.

For context, she does not have any kids of her own; meanwhile, her boyfriend has two sons, who are 14 and 17. So, she has gotten close with the kids and also dreams of being a mother one day.

So, last December, they had an honest discussion about their relationship and decided that they wanted to get married on October 28, 2023. Apparently, they both love Halloween, and October 28 is the day before her birthday, which was why they picked that date.

Despite agreeing to tie the knot, though, her boyfriend still has not proposed. She claimed that her boyfriend did send her ideas for their weddings, such as cute decor items. That was partially why she got her hopes up.

Not to mention, her boyfriend even told her that he wanted to have more kids– specifically three– with her. This really made her think a proposal was coming.

Yet, it is now July, and he has not popped the question. She started to get antsy, too, and finally decided to “nicely” ask her boyfriend what was going on.

But to her total surprise, her boyfriend completely went back on his word about both getting married and wanting more kids.

“I don’t know if I want more kids because I will be old, and I won’t be able to retire early, and getting married again is scaring me,” her boyfriend responded.

While she claims to completely understand her boyfriend’s concerns, however, her hopes have been high because her boyfriend started to get her excited about the wedding planning.

