Her Fiancé’s Mom Just Texted Her To Say Their Engagement Is Off After Finding Out About Some “Disturbing Details” In Her Past

This 28-year-old girl was engaged to a 29-year-old man, but his mom just ended everything. But let’s rewind to a week ago when she went on vacation with her fiancé and her own family.

Right before they left for their trip, she and her fiancé informed his mom that their wedding ceremony would be just the two of them, along with the photographer and the officiant.

That bit of news made her fiancé’s mom livid. Then, when they actually all got to the vacation destination together, everything was alright and seemed to have calmed down.

Her fiancé then started acting weird, like going off alone to frequently call his family. He also began making comments directed at her that were completely passive-aggressive, and he started bringing up her past relationships and hookups (she has always been totally honest with him about her romantic history).

After arriving back home from their trip, her fiancé then made a completely false accusation against her.

He accused her of rolling his eyes at his mom when she hugged her during the last time they had all spent time together.

The thing is, she always liked his mom, and she never would have rolled her eyes at this woman at all.

She was so hurt that she was accused of this, but her fiancé mentioned that they could go speak to his mom and fix things.

She then hopped in the shower, and he said that he would head over to talk to his mom. Before leaving, he told her that he loved her. He said it again through text after he got back home too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.