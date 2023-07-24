Her Friend Is Trying To Ruin Her Name By Accusing Her Of Being A Homewrecker, But In Reality, Her Friend Is The One Having An Affair

This 38-year-old woman has a 34-year-old friend named Raven, and Raven is married to a guy named Zach.

She’s known Raven and Zach for more than a decade now, and she’s closer to Raven than Zach. Zach is kind yet quiet, and she gets along with him now but isn’t exactly that close to him at all.

3 months ago, Raven confessed to her that she was carrying on an affair with her married coworker named Nathan.

“If that wasn’t bad enough, Raven is Nathan’s supervisor, and she would lose her job if the affair was outed because it violates the company code of conduct,” she explained.

“I never pumped her for info about the affair, but Raven was all too gleeful to share that she is “in love” with Nathan and he’s the best, greatest, smartest, coolest, hottest male that she has ever met (in her opinion only, obviously).”

“Truth be told, I’ve met Nathan, and I strongly dislike him. Raven has told a few other friends in our circle as well; however, I am pretty sure I’m the only person she sent verifiable proof to, which leaves me as the only person who could prove the affair was happening (as far as I know, at least).”

Raven really likes to talk, and she’s spilled too much about Nathan and how wonderful he is. Zach wound up becoming suspicious of Raven and demanded to know if she was having some kind of emotional thing with Nathan.

Raven lost it and decided to go around telling people they know that Zach is actually having an affair with her. She believes Raven is only doing this to somehow retaliate against her.

It’s not true at all that she’s having an affair with Zach, and she has mentioned to Raven she’s happy to send her all of the text messages between her and Zach because they are few and far between.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.