Her Husband Is Now Living With His Female Friend, And This Girl Has Started To Become Hostile Towards Her, Which Has Her Thinking They Must Be More Than Friends

This 23-year-old girl and her 28-year-old husband have been married for the last 3 years, but their marriage is not in a good place right now.

Their marriage began to fall apart after they welcomed their first child together. At that point, she noticed that her husband was becoming more aggressive and irritated, and he stopped wanting to be physically close to her.

Her husband then escalated to putting his hands on her, and then they thought it would be best to live separately 3 months ago in an effort to try to save their marriage.

She is living with her mom, and she’s working a part-time job while also caring for their 18-month-old son, and her mom helps her with that.

As for her husband, he was able to buy a brand new condo with some money from his dad, and he is living with his 22-year-old female friend.

Her husband does charge his friend rent, but regardless, she was not comfortable with him living with this girl as soon as she learned about it.

As for why she’s so upset, she and her husband are not taking any kind of a break or seeing other people.

They are still married, they are not separating; they’re only trying to give one another some space to regroup.

But suddenly, her husband’s friend has started to become outright hostile towards her.

