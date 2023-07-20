He’s Refusing To Take In His Teen Stepsister While Her Grandma Undergoes Chemotherapy

When this man and his sister left for college, his father had an affair with a younger woman– who wound up getting pregnant.

This led his mother to get a divorce and subsequently cut contact with his dad.

Still, his father stayed with the younger woman for a few years. But, his dad later ended that relationship as well, left the daughter, and started a new relationship with another younger woman.

“I don’t know all the details, but he sends child support money to the woman he had a daughter with and left,” he said.

Unfortunately, the woman also wound up falling victim to drug addiction a few years after his dad left. And the last he heard, the woman was not taking care of her daughter– his stepsister. Instead, his stepsister was being cared for by her grandma.

More recently, though, he began receiving calls from a random number– which he kept ignoring. But, one day, he decided to just pick up, and he realized it was his stepsister’s grandma who had been calling.

He learned that the grandma was going through chemotherapy for osteosarcoma. So, she asked if he would take in his stepsister temporarily.

He wanted to know how long that arrangement would last, and the grandma reassured him it would just be a month or two, max.

Still, he kept questioning the grandma, mainly about why she did not want his stepsister to stay with her during treatment to help out around the house.

