His In-Laws Are Very Wealthy, So He Was Surprised When They Asked For A Couple Hundred Dollars A Week To Babysit

Some people are lucky enough that their parents want to step in and babysit when they have children.

One man is taken aback after thinking his in-laws would babysit their grandchild but found out his father-in-law wanted to charge him and his wife hundreds of dollars a week.

He and his wife meticulously planned where they would live and what they’d like to do regarding childcare before having their first baby.

They moved to a home close to great schools and a great community, but more importantly, it’s minutes away from his wife’s parents.

The same year he and his wife were expecting their baby, his 66-year-old mother-in-law announced she was planning on retiring.

They knew they’d eventually have to return to work when the baby was born, so they were juggling their childcare options.

That’s when his mother-in-law said she’d retire slightly early to spend time with her grandchild and babysit daily. His father-in-law seemed enthusiastic about this arrangement at the time as well.

“Whenever we talked to them about babysitting, they loved the idea,” he explained.

“Since her mom would be retiring, it would work out perfectly, and they’d get to see their grandchild every day or most days.”

