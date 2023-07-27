His Wife Screamed At Their Toddler Daughter That She Regrets Having Her, And He’s Not Sure How To Support His Wife

This 42-year-old guy has a wife who is 43, and they first met one another back when they were in the early part of their 30s.

4 years ago, they got married, and his wife does have a 21-year-old daughter from a previous relationship whom he adores.

He really thinks his wife’s daughter is like his own daughter too. Back when he did meet his wife, he didn’t have any children of his own, but all along, he felt like his wife really wanted to give him the gift of having his own child.

He never thought his wife was the one who really wanted more kids; it’s something he thought she was trying to do for him.

And then they did decide to have a child together, and their little girl is now 2. They were well aware that getting pregnant in their 40s was not going to be a walk in the park at all.

Not being able to sleep through the night was very difficult, and they found themselves drained of energy.

Despite the difficulties, he was positive everything would turn out alright. But now that their little girl has entered her “terrible twos,” it’s really too much on them.

“We both love her and she’s thriving, but she’s having tantrums, biting, and throwing,” he explained.

“We had a hard day yesterday and this morning was particularly bad (my wife let her eat her cereal in the living room, which she then threw on the sofa, and then bit my wife when she told her off).”

