His Wife Started Posting Negative Content About Their Marriage On Social Media, And He Hates That She’s Airing Out Their Personal Life

This 32-year-old guy and his wife, who is 34, have been married for eight years. They also have two children together, who are 6 and 4.

Up until recently, they were always able to equally divide their household chores and childcare duties.

Yet, about six months ago, he realized that his wife’s TikTok and Instagram accounts began showing her content that heavily criticizes men. More specifically, their lack of contributions to marriages, chores, and parenting.

“I’m all for constructive discussions about gender roles and stuff like that,” he clarified.

“But the content I’ve seen from her account takes it to an extreme– stereotyping all men as lazy and neglectful.”

Eventually, his wife didn’t just consume this kind of content, either. Instead, over the past few weeks, she has actually begun posting her own content online, discussing their personal life.

According to him, his wife’s posts also portray him as an uncaring and negligent father and husband who does not step up to the plate around the house.

“I was really hurt when I saw these posts on our account, particularly because she has close friends and family members on both sides who follow her account,” he explained.

Not to mention, their friends and family members even started reaching out to him to ask if everything was okay in his marriage after seeing the videos!

