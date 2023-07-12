She’s Been Dating Her Boyfriend For 10 Months And Freaked Out When She Saw That He Updated His Dating Profile With Photos She’s Taken Of Him

Have you ever gone on a date with someone from a dating app and then saw that they updated their dating profile while still talking to you? It definitely hurts.

One woman has been dating her boyfriend for 10 months and recently freaked out when she saw that he updated his dating app profile with photos she’s taken of him.

She’s 23 and met her 25-year-old boyfriend on a dating app. After matching on the app last year, at one point, they mutually decided to delete the app and focus on committing to each other.

Unfortunately, she’s been having a rough time the last few months.

“I’ve been going through a mental rough patch,” she explained.

“Depression and anxiety have been eating me away for the past month. On top of that, I lost my job about a week ago. It was the second time I got laid off in six months. I’m not doing well, both physically and mentally.”

Something that brings her a bit of joy is looking back at old text message conversations on her phone.

The other night, she had a bunch of dating app advertisements pop up on her phone, and she thought it might be fun to re-download the dating app she met her boyfriend on and look back at the first conversation she had with her boyfriend.

Unfortunately, she ended up seeing something that really hurt her. She noticed that her boyfriend’s dating profile was different from when they matched. It had a new introduction and new pictures of him. One of the pictures was taken by her while they were on vacation together a few months ago.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.