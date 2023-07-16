She’s Discussing 3 Things You Should Never Say To A Man When You First Start Talking To Him

When you’re interacting with a potential partner, you always want to leave a good impression on him and refrain from committing any dating faux pas.

TikToker Zam (@happyfitzam) shares tips about dating, mindfulness, and health. Recently, she took to TikTok to discuss three things you should never say when you first start talking to a guy.

Zam claims that her first tip is a bit controversial, but it will make a world of difference in your dating journey.

If you follow this tip, it will set you apart from other women he’s talked to in the past.

Number one: do not tell a man that you have high standards. You might be thinking, “Why not?” Well, consider that every other girl probably says the same thing.

And after a while of hearing it over and over again, it probably loses some of its meaning. Instead, show him that you have high standards by the way you present and carry yourself.

Number two: in order to be perceived as a self-respecting woman with high standards, don’t tell a man how badly your exes have treated you.

He will realize that it won’t take much to be better than your ex. And as a result, he might do the bare minimum to keep you satisfied.

Save the details of your previous relationships for when you’re actually dating him.

