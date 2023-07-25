She’s Sharing A Recipe For A Grilled Peach And Burrata Flatbread Pizza

Have you ever made pizza on the grill? If not, today’s going to be the day! A TikTok account that goes by the handle @crowdedkitchen is sharing a recipe for grilled peach and burrata flatbread pizza. Fresh, ripe peaches and the rich lusciousness of burrata are a match made in heaven.

All the components of this grilled flatbread pizza come together to create the ultimate outdoorsy dinner! The sweet, caramelized flavor of the peaches is balanced out by aromatic herbs and creamy, mild-tasting burrata cheese.

Grilled pizza cooks fast, so you’ll be ready to eat in almost no time at all! This recipe will take you twenty minutes to make and requires hardly any cleanup.

So, if you’re ready to try your hand at this bright, delicious dinner, here’s how to get started.

Start by rolling out eight to ten ounces of pizza dough into a long rectangular shape and using a fork to poke holes in it.

The holes allow steam to escape so the pizza won’t bubble up while it’s cooking. You can use frozen pizza dough, but just be sure to let it thaw overnight!

Preheat your grill to medium and grease it well to prevent the pizza dough from sticking to it. As long as your grill is nice and hot and oiled, you shouldn’t have a problem.

Place the dough on the grill and cook for three to five minutes on each side. By then, it should have distinct grill marks and be able to be easily removed from the grill.

Flip it over and cook it for another three minutes. Then, take it off the grill. While the dough is on the grill, add two sliced peaches next to it and let them cook for about three minutes on each side.

