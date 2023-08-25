He Got A Fitbit For His Girlfriend As A Gift, But She Was Upset It Wasn’t An Apple Watch, So He Returned It To Get His Money Back, And She’s Angry About That, Too

This 40-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 31, have been living together for a few months. And since they’ve been eating out a lot, he noticed that they’ve both put on some weight.

So, in a “moment of motivation,” he thought it would be a good idea to purchase a pair of Fitbit watches for himself and his girlfriend to get them started on their fitness journey.

Afterward, he went home to surprise his girlfriend, and then she called her friend to ask what they thought of Fitbit watches. He wound up overhearing her friend’s reply that “Fitbits are for people who can’t afford Apple watches.”

His girlfriend laughed at her friend’s joke and was a bit embarrassed that he overheard the comment.

“It made me feel a little bad about it,” he admitted.

“But I cannot afford to randomly gift her something as expensive as an Apple watch at this time, especially not knowing if she would use it or not.”

Anyway, about 11 days later, he realized that his girlfriend still had not opened the box. So, he straight-up asked her if she planned to use it– because, if not, he would just return it. He also pointed out how the return window was only good for 14 days.

At that point, his girlfriend claimed she would try it, and the following day, she finally opened the box. Yet, she proceeded to complain about how the watch did not automatically pair with her iPhone– as an Apple watch would– and called the band “stiff” on her wrist. Finally, she thought that the software’s interface was not intuitive whatsoever.

Then, just one day before the return window closed, he noticed his girlfriend still was not wearing the watch.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.