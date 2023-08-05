Her Husband Cannot Get Over The Death Of His Ex-Girlfriend, And She Even Found Texts In Which He Admitted Regretting Not Getting Back Together With His Ex

This 29-year-old woman’s love story with her husband, who is also now 29, started all the way back when she was just 16-years-old. Her husband was 16 at the time, too, and a friend since they were 14.

But, his romantic history was slightly complicated. Before their romance blossomed, he had been seriously involved with another girl, a relationship he described as his first real love.

Over time, he would occasionally mention this ex-girlfriend, but it was something she shrugged off, acknowledging that first loves often leave a lasting impression.

“Things didn’t work out for reasons only he knows, but he would talk about his ex from time to time, and I didn’t really care,” she recalled.

“In my head, I always knew he would have some sort of feeling towards her since she was his first love.”

Fast forward to 2019, a decade later, and a jarring incident shook their world. Just as they were about to settle into their new home, they received the tragic news of his ex-girlfriend’s passing due to domestic violence.

The reaction from her husband was clear; he was deeply upset. It was like a shell of the man she knew.

She did her best to support him. During a lunch break one day, she even reassured him that it was okay to express his grief, to let the tears flow. And flow they did.

Then, she went as far as telling him he could attend the ex-girlfriend’s funeral, assuring him that she would accompany him if he wanted her to, despite her having no personal connection with the deceased.

