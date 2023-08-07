Her In-Laws Yelled At Her After She Didn’t Put Her Son In The Expensive Clothes They Bought Because They Were Too Big For Him To Wear

This 23-year-old woman has a 6-month-old son, and the two of them recently went to pay his grandparents, her in-laws, a visit at their home.

She was super grateful that her in-laws showered her son with a lot of love and presents and even gave him custom clothing and teething rings.

The shirts they had gotten for him were toddler-sized clothes, and while they were much too big for him to wear now, she was still happy for him to have some nice clothes to grow into.

“We hung out, stayed for a while, and they were telling me that when they see us again, they expect him to wear the shirts they got for him. I laughed thinking they were joking because they knew it was kind of still too big for him,” she explained.

One day after this visit, she, her son, and her husband were all getting ready to go to church. That morning, her in-laws called and asked her which of the shirts her son was going to be wearing that day, and they wanted to see how it looked on him.

She explained to them that he was going to be wearing something else for the time being because he was wearing clothing sized 9-12 months, and the shirts they had gotten for him were 4T.

Thinking this was a reasonable and understandable response, she was shocked when her father-in-law yelled at her through the phone, telling her to take that cheap material off of his grandson!

“I paused to process [what] just happened, and I then explained that my son can’t fit a 4T he still argued with me, calling me broke for having my son wear the outfit I got him from Target. My father-in-law kept saying that he spent $80 per shirt so that my son could wear it to church,” she said.

She kept trying to explain to her father-in-law why wearing those clothes was not an option right now and asked her husband to tell him to calm down. But her husband was upset both at her and at his father for having such a big argument over something so small but was particularly mad that his father had called them broke.

