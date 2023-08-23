One of Her Guy Friends Says He Won’t Date A Woman Over The Age of 30 Because He Really Wants To Have Kids

This 32-year-old woman has a guy friend who is 30, and he has a pretty strange rule when it comes to dating; he won’t date a woman over the age of 30.

Her friend desperately wants to have kids, and when he picks a woman to go on a date with, he is always considering that.

Now, she’s one of the only women that he is friends with, so he constantly comes to her for dating advice.

“One of the first things he told me was that he wouldn’t date women over 30,” she explained. “I asked him why, and he said it’s because a relationship will take a few years to grow.”

“He said he would need to take her age into account because he wants a few kids and space them out a bit.”

“He’s against having kids with women over 35. He thinks it’s dangerous. So, to be safe he’s working backwards and only dates women under 30. I was like, ok…I didn’t judge.”

So, here he is, exclusively dating women in their 20s, and it’s not going well for him. Her friend keeps encountering the same problem, which is that he is not looking for the same things that these younger women desire.

She decided to kindly break the news to him that younger women are, well, too young to really consider having kids and opting for the white-picket-fence lifestyle.

The very last woman her friend dated was 25 at best, and he actually became mad at this woman after she announced that she never even considered having children of her own.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.