She Took In Her Friend’s Cat For A Few Weeks, And It Peed All Over Her Bed, So She’s Considering Asking Her Friend To Replace The Mattress

This 20-year-old woman’s friend, Anna, has been searching for a new place to live. So, she agreed to take in Anna’s cat for a few weeks while her friend worked on apartment hunting.

Now, she and her partner already had three cats of their own to take care of.

“But Anna said this would only be for a few weeks while she saved up for an apartment to move out of her parent’s house,” she recalled.

That’s why they took in the cat, but off the bat, there were some issues. Anna revealed how the cat was not fixed, which was a big problem since one of her female cats was not fixed, either.

Still, she agreed to look after the feline, and she didn’t think it would be a problem. After all, she figured that she and her partner could just keep the two cats separated.

“We kept the cat in our downstairs bedroom with all the things it would need– food, water, toys, litterbox, etc.,” she explained.

“And I checked on the cat multiple times a day, pet him, and played with him.”

Yet, for some reason, the cat would not stop peeing in her downstairs bathroom.

To prevent this, she decided to start keeping the door to the bathroom closed. And for a while, she thought everything was fine.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.