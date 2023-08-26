Summer Is Not Over Yet, So Try Making Some Strawberry Lemonade Sangria Tonight

Where did the summer go? These last three months have flown by, and we’re already heading into autumn seemingly without warning.

But the summer’s not over just yet, so let’s seize the season and make the most out of the remaining warm days.

Raise your glasses to toast the end of summer with some strawberry lemonade sangria! It’s the perfect drink to celebrate any occasion. It can even make a normal day feel a little more special.

This summery drink is light, refreshing, and isn’t too overpowering in the alcohol department.

So, make sure you keep in mind that it does actually contain alcohol, so you won’t make the mistake of drinking too much of it! I’m sure you wouldn’t want to wake up with a pounding headache in the morning.

TikToker Deb Trette (@myfourwonders) is sharing a video where she demonstrates how she assembles the strawberry lemonade sangria. It does not require very many ingredients to make, so it’s super low effort. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of frozen strawberry lemonade

1/2 cup of simple syrup

1 bottle of sauvignon blanc

Fresh strawberries and lemon slices

Directions:

All you need to do is pour some frozen pink lemonade into a pitcher and follow it up with a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc. Then, wash and slice up some fresh strawberries and lemons.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.