She And Her Husband Are About To Get Divorced, And He’s Trying To Make Her Feel Bad For Making His Kids Homeless

Three years ago, this woman met her soon-to-be ex-husband. Their wedding was nearly one year ago.

Her husband has three kids from a previous relationship.

“He always had partial custody, but recently, his ex went to prison, and she isn’t getting out anytime soon. That switched us to full custody,” she said.

Even though this was a huge adjustment, she was okay with her husband’s children living with them full-time.

She enjoys being around his children, but her husband takes responsibility for most of the caregiving.

“He did 75% of the parenting. It just worked out for the best that way based on what the kids wanted and what I wanted,” she explained.

As an example, she said that her husband’s youngest daughter doesn’t like her to be the one to help her get ready for bed, so her husband is the one who is in charge of that.

“He started getting overwhelmed and stressed. He never really wanted to be a parent, to begin with. So, he wasn’t treating me that well,” she shared.

“He would lash out at me after having a bad day. We had a big blowout fight, and he left to stay with his brother and took the kids. I told him I’d move their stuff into a storage unit and I’d leave the key to it in a mailbox. He agreed.”

