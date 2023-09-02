She Refused To Babysit For Her Struggling Sister After She Accused Her Daughter of Stealing A Doll From Her House

Have you ever had to refuse to help somebody close to you? So many things can push us to our breaking point, and sometimes, we need to turn down helping a friend or relative.

One woman has refused to continue babysitting for her struggling sister after she accused her daughter of stealing something from her house.

She’s a 39-year-old mom of a six-year-old daughter and works from home. She has a younger sister, Claire, who has two kids under 10.

Claire is currently going through a nasty split from her husband, the kids’ father, and needs help taking care of them.

Because she and Claire’s kids go to the same school and she has a flexible work schedule, she started picking up her niece and nephew from school and watching them for a few hours.

However, everything fell apart, and she eventually had to drop her babysitting duties after a recent incident.

Out of the blue, her niece’s doll went missing, and Claire called her and started blaming it on her daughter, saying she must’ve stolen the doll since the last time her daughter had it, she was at her house.

When she asked her daughter if she had her cousin’s doll, she said no, and she believed her. Then, she searched her entire house and couldn’t find the doll anywhere, making it obvious that no one had taken it, and Claire was making wrongful accusations.

“I told my sister all this, and she said that my daughter is a liar and a thief and that I’m enabling her,” she recalled.

