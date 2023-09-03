She Went On A Nightmare Date Where The Guy Freaked Out About Having To Pay For Her $3 Slice of Pizza

If you’re cheap, disrespectful, obnoxious, and have a tendency to steal, don’t count on a second date. TikToker Ava (@theavacarr) is describing a nightmare date she went on with a guy who was all of the above. The worst part was when he freaked out about having to pay for a three-dollar slice of pizza for her.

So she met this guy at a café. He was with his friends, and she was with hers. From the start, she witnessed some glaring red flags. Her first impression of him was that he was super loud and obnoxious.

He had also hit on her friend and said that he wanted to watch Ava and her friend make out, which made her feel uncomfortable. But she decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.

At one point, she said something in response to a joke he had made. They both laughed and struck up a conversation from there. They exchanged phone numbers, and after about a week of texting and banter, he asked her out on a date.

He wanted to meet up at the café where they first met. When she arrived, he ordered cappuccinos for both of them. They had a lovely chat, and when they finished their drinks, he asked if she was ready to go.

He tried to leave without paying the bill, and she was forced to remind him that it was necessary to pay before leaving the restaurant. So, he called over the waitress who had served them their drinks, and apparently, they knew each other. He commented on her low-cut top, and in response, the waitress cupped her chest and winked at him.

After paying and leaving the café, he took Ava to a giant bookstore, which she absolutely loved. Then, he recommended a novel to her but refused to tell her anything about it. He asked if she would buy it, but she explained that she already had a ton of books she needed to read at home.

He offered to steal the novel for her, to which she declined. At that point, she was utterly baffled and ready to head home. As he walked her back to her train stop, he brought up a very weird first-date conversation topic and tried to get her to sleep with him.

Ava told him she wasn’t interested, so he switched gears and suggested they go get some pizza. The pizza place he wanted to go to was on the same street as her train stop, so she agreed.

