Her Fiancé Just Informed Her That He’s Going To Be Spending Christmas In England, Yet He Didn’t Invite Her, So She’s Going To Be Alone For The Holidays

This 40-year-old woman has a fiancé the same age as her, and they have been together for four years now.

Her fiancé grew up in the UK, and eight years ago, he moved to America, where she is from. They do not have any children, and they are going to be having their wedding next summer.

Last night, while they were having dinner, her fiancé very casually mentioned to her that he’s going to be spending Christmas in England.

“I was blindsided and surprised by this information as it is the first I had heard of such plans,” she explained.

“I was not extended an invite, and he told me that he made the plans “ages ago” and the trip is for 17 days.”

Her fiancé is from a very big family, and he does have one nephew who is a toddler, so she gets why he really wants to spend Christmas with his family.

In contrast, her family is quite tiny (3 people to be exact), and they live 3,000 miles away from her in California.

But anyway, she is so unbelievably shocked and upset that her fiancé made plans for Christmas that did not include her, as they have spent the past few years celebrating the holidays together.

“I had such an enormously sad and surprised reaction, not only because I wasn’t invited but also because I essentially realized I would be spending the day alone,” she said.

