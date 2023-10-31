She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend After He Said He Hated Kids, And Finding Out That His New Girlfriend Is Pregnant Broke Her

This woman was dating a man for six years, and she absolutely loved him with all of her heart. She did everything that she could for him, and she gave so much of herself to him, too.

She lived with him for half of their relationship, and they even got a dog and a cat together. Now, when she says that she did everything for him, she means everything.

As soon as she moved in with her boyfriend, she basically waited on him hand and foot. She paid for his rent for the first couple of months, and she even bought a computer for him.

Then, she shelled out money so that his mom and dad could come visit them from across the world, and she paid for his best friend to visit him as a surprise too.

Her boyfriend emotionally cheated on her, yet he pleaded with her for forgiveness, so she stayed with him.

He promised that he would change and that he would start pitching in around the house more, but he didn’t keep any of his promises to her.

But that wasn’t enough for her to walk away from them and end their relationship. It was only after he revealed to her that he didn’t want kids that she left him.

“I found out I had PCOS and told him I wanted kids in the next 3 years,” she explained. “He’d always told me he wasn’t sure; he hated kids but might have kids with me one day.”

“I told him he needed to tell me if he did or didn’t and gave him time. A couple of months later, he told me he never wants children, so I decided to end the relationship.”

