She Chooses Not To Always Be Fully Clothed While She’s At Home Caring For Her Newborn Because It’s More Convenient, But Her Husband Is Constantly Giving Her A Hard Time About It

This woman recently had a baby and has been trying to juggle both caring for her newborn and caring for her household. So, she doesn’t have much free time lately and only tends to get a few moments to herself each day.

At home, there is always laundry to be done, a meal to be cooked, or some other household chore to be completed.

“But my husband thinks that because I am home right now full-time with the babies, I should have plenty of time for all these things,” she revealed.

Obviously, though, that just is not the case. In fact, she sometimes even finds it difficult to pick out clothes and get dressed because her baby requires constant attention.

That’s why she has opted to just do whatever she can, whether that be throwing on a robe, only wearing some bottoms, or simply skipping clothes altogether.

“Heck, sometimes this cuts down on the amount of laundry,” she explained.

“Plus, it gives me easy access to feed the baby, and it’s easy to clean if a mess happens.”

So, she’s found that getting creative with her outfits (or lack thereof) has seriously lessened her stress and allowed her to gain some much-needed free time.

Regardless, her husband just doesn’t understand that. Whenever he returns home from work, he is constantly getting on her about wearing “proper attire.”

